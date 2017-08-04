The Ferndale 12U baseball team got off to a rough start in its opening game of the Cal Ripken World Series, falling to Cedar Cliff, Pennsylvania, Thursday.
The Ferndale 12U baseball team got off to a rough start in its opening game of the Cal Ripken World Series, falling to Cedar Cliff, Pennsylvania, Thursday. Bill Hatchett Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Ferndale 12U baseball team got off to a rough start in its opening game of the Cal Ripken World Series, falling to Cedar Cliff, Pennsylvania, Thursday. Bill Hatchett Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Community Sports

It wasn’t the start Ferndale was looking for, but there’s still plenty of baseball left

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 04, 2017 6:07 PM

The Northwest Region champion Ferndale 12U baseball team got off to a rough start in its opening game of the Cal Ripken World Series, falling 7-1 to Cedar Cliff, Pennsylvania, out of the Middle Atlantic Region on Thursday in Clemmons, North Carolina.

The loss was only the second suffered by the North Washington State champions this summer in 31 outings.

Landen Hatchett gave Ferndale a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run, after Dylan Strom pitched four scoreless innings. Hatchett also didn’t allow a run in the fifth, but Cedar Cliff’s bats got hot in the sixth, when it scored all seven runs.

After a bye day Friday, Ferndale will return to action Saturday against Southwest Region champion Clark County, Arkansas. It will then face the Midwest Plains Region champion Galena, Kansas, Sunday and the South East Region champion and tournament hosta from Clemmons on Monday. Bracket play starts Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 2:41

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 1:24

From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend 1:07

Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend

View More Video