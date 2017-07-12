This Whatcom County baseball team is headed to the regional tournament in Idaho

The Ferndale 12U baseball team won the North Washington Cal Ripken Major 60-foot state championship last weekend in Mount Vernon.
With the win, Ferndale heads to the Pacific Northwest Regional July 19-22 at Meridian, Idaho, where it will play for a chance to move on to the Cal Ripken Major 60-foot World Series held in August in Clemmons, North Carolina.
Ferndale improved its record to 23-1 overall, as it breezed through pool play with wins over Ellensburg and Moses Lake on Thursday and Upper Kittitas and Mount Vernon-Conway on Friday and entered the elimination portion of the tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the Americans pool. Ferndale continued to roll with a 17-1 victory over Wenatchee in the semifinals, before beating Ellensburg 11-1 in the state championship game on Sunday.
In their six games at the state tournament, Ferndale outscored opponents by a combined 89-6 score, hit 13 home runs and had a team batting average of .536. Six Ferndale players had averages better than .600 in the tournament, led by Dylan Strom’s .857.
Strom’s teammates include Landen Hatchett, Isaiah Carlson, Conner Walcker, Hunter Jones, Andrew James, Tipton Bundy, Giovanni Contreras, Jordan Mason, Jacob Mason, Lane Oostra and Sean Morrison. The team is managed by Bill Hatchett and coached by Dean Oostra and Hank Schwarz.
The team will host a fundraiser car wash to help pay for the trip to Idaho from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ferndale Grocery Outlet (1750 Labounty Drive #101).
