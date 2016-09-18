Game photos: LA Rams 9, Seahawks 3

Los Angeles Rams' Robert Quinn celebrates his sack on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but the play was nulified by offsetting penalties on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
Seattle Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson makes a catch in front of Los Angeles Rams defenders Maurice Alexander, left, and Trumaine Johnson on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum is sacked by Seattle Seahawks' Cassius Marsh, who was called for a penalty for grabbing the face mask, in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks defensive back DeShawn Shead in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Luis Sinco
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley grinds up yardage and takes time off the clock with a short gain against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Luis Sinco
Los Angeles Times
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael has nowhere to run against the Los Angeles Rams defense in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Luis Sinco
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams' Mark Barron (26) causes a fumble as Alec Ogletree recovers the ball from Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, right, makes a catch while under pressure from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, and Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Alec Ogletree talk after the Rams defeated the Seahawks in an NFL football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, right, and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley exchange jerseys after the Rams defeated the Seahawks 9-3 in an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael, right, fumbles the ball as Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Mark Barron, center, and outside linebacker Alec Ogletree, go in for the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher gestures after the Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael, center, fumbles the ball as Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Alec Ogletree, right, recovers the ball and outside linebacker Mark Barron dives in during the second half of an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, right, fends off Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Mark Barron during the second half of an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tries to fire up the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the first half an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, left, sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum, below, is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett during the second half of an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, right, can't hold on to a pass in the endzone while under pressure from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner during the first half an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, right, pushes Los Angeles Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner away as he runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, hands off to running back Thomas Rawls during the first half an NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP
Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, right, kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive end William Hayes celebrates after bringing Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls down for a loss in the first quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Luis Sinco
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams safety Maurice Alexander puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse in the second quarter on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
Luis Sinco
Los Angeles Times
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is seen with downtown Los Angeles, at right, during the first half an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
AP
CeeLo Green sings the national anthem prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP
The Red Hot Chili Peppers' lead singer Anthony Kiedis performs prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
AP