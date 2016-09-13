Seahawks will wear ‘action green’ for Thursday night game in December

The Seattle Seahawks will light up Thursday Night Football in December with their “Action Green” uniforms unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The NFL revealed the uniforms teams will wear for its “Color Rush” Thursday night games this season. The NFL began the monochrome, head-to-toe look last season to mixed results, but this is the first time the Seahawks will play in a Color Rush game.
The Seahawks will wear “Action Green” when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15 at CenturyLink Field. The Rams, as the away team, will wear all white.
“I love it,” strong safety Kam Chancellor told seahawks.com. “Overall, it’s a real bright color, but I like it. I like how they got a little bit of blue on it just to make it pop out a little bit, and the helmet with it makes it look good.”
The jerseys, designed by Nike, go on sale to fans Tuesday at the Seahawks’ four Pro Shop locations – the closest one to Whatcom County is at Alderwood Mall – plus online at seahawks.com/proshop.
One hundred percent of the NFL’s proceeds from the sale of Color Rush jerseys will go directly to the NFL Foundation to fund health, safety, and wellness programs for youth.
