Though he has yet to land a roster spot, this Blaine grad’s NFL dream is still alive

He may not have been selected in last month’s NFL Draft or signed a free-agent contract shortly afterward, but former Blaine and UNLV tight end Andrew Price recently worked out at an NFL training facility.

According to a story on ESPN.com Monday, Price participated in a tryout held by the Tennessee Titans. The story focused on how Titans coach Mike Mularkey was getting to know all of Tennessee’s new faces this spring – draft choices and tryout players alike.

“It’s an awesome feeling versus, ‘Hey, 89’ or ‘Hey, tight end guy, get over here,’” Price told ESPN. “If he says, ‘Hey, Drew, come over here. I’ve got to talk to you,’ you feel that personal connection. Like you actually have a shot. Like it actually matters.”

Price, who already has graduated from UNLV and plans to attend medical school once he’s exhausted all avenues to play football professionally, caught 16 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns as a senior and was known for his blocking ability as a 6-foot-7, 260-pounder.

No word on how long the tryout was scheduled to last, but Price does not appear on the Titans’ official transactions report.