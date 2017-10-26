High School Soccer

Without the efforts of this Lynden freshman, the Lions’ season may have been over

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

October 26, 2017 9:53 PM

The Lynden girls’ soccer team won a battle for its playoff lives Thursday as the Lions went down to the wire with Burlington-Edison in a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

Lynden (6-9-3, 4-6-3) got an incredible effort from freshman goal keeper Emily Czesak, who saved “three or four shots and got her hands on two more,” according to coach Carlos Melendez.

“In practice yesterday she was amazing,” Melendez said. “So going into the shootout I just told her to do what she did yesterday and she read the ball really well.”

Lynden’s goal in regulation was on a connection between freshman Ellsie Saldivar and Jenna Smith, with Smith finishing the job.

Lynden will play at Civic Stadium against a familiar foe on Saturday. The Lions will play the Bellingham Red Raiders, the same team it played in the final match of the regular season to a 1-1 draw.

