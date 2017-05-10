Meridian boys’ soccer comes up short in district loss; Lynden shut out

The Trojans scored a goal in the 78th minute, but it was too little, too late as Meridian fell to University Prep 2-1 on Tuesday at Whatcom Community College.
The loss eliminated Meridian from the Class 1A Bi-District Tournament and ended its season.
Jordan Birnel had Meridian’s lone goal on a free kick from 20 yards out. After that, the Trojans attempted to tie the score but ran out of time.
“I thought we had strong chances in the first half that we should have put away,” Meridian coach Joe Spencer said. “Obviously, if we make those, it’s a completely different game.”
Spencer said he expected this year to be a rebuilding season at the beginning, and was pleasantly surprised at how well his team performed.
“All in all it was a successful season,” Spencer said. “Our young guys stepped up and I’m excited for next year with so many returning.”
Class 2A
Archbishop Murphy 2, Lynden 0 – Allowing goals at the end of both halves doomed Lynden, as the Lions fell to top-seeded Archbishop Murphy.
However, Lynden coach Drew Smiley said he thought his team played well regardless of the result. He chalked it up to Archbishop Murphy having more experience.
Lynden will play Cedarcrest in a loser-out game on Thursday at a time to be determined. Smiley said he likes to play teams that aren’t in the Northwest Conference in the playoffs.
Cedarcrest 4, Bellingham 2 – Bellingham was first to score in its Class 2A elimination game with Cedarcrest, but the Red Wolves had an answer for the Red Raiders each time.
After a scoreless first half, Anders Mittet scored a goal in the 43rd minute. But Cedarcrest came right back with goals in the 50th and 58th minutes to capture the lead.
Bellingham scored in the 62nd minute on a goal by Casey Carter that was assisted by Mittet, but once again the Red Wolves scored back-to-back goals.
“Their third goal hurt us the most because we had to take more risks and chances,” Bellingham coach Matt Zigulis said. “Cedarcrest played great. Give them all the credit.”
Bellingham (13-4-1) exits the postseason with a bitter taste in its mouth after capturing the Class 2A regular-season title, but Zigulis said his team can be proud of the season as a whole.
“It was a tough ending, but that’s playoff soccer,” Zigulis said.
Sehome 1, Burlington-Edison 0 – The host Mariners survived a Class 2A elimination match with Burlington-Edison at Civic Stadium.
Sehome will play Liberty in a loser-out game on Thursday at a time to be determined. The winner will play for the third and final spot to the state tournament on Saturday against the winner of Cedarcrest/Lynden at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Class 3A
Lynnwood 2, Squalicum 1 – A game that started fast finished slow for the previously undefeated Storm as Squalicum lost its Class 3A District Tournament match at Shoreline Stadium.
Lynnwood was first to strike in the second minute off a free kick that was headed into the net far post. But Squalicum answered three minutes later when a player was fouled in the box, which resulted in a penalty kick. Ale Tomasi stepped up and buried the shot to knot the score at 1-1.
It was quiet for the rest of the half and most of the second half until Lynnwood converted on a blistering goal with seven minutes left.
Although it was Squalicum’s first loss of the season, coach Joe McAuliffe said it might have been a good wake-up call.
“We’re only allowed to lose once between here and state so this is it,” McAuliffe said.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
16-1-1
12-0-1
Bellingham (2A)
13-4-1
11-1-1
Lynden (2A)
13-3-1
10-2-1
Sehome (2A)
10-4-5
8-1-4
Anacortes (2A)
8-7-1
7-5-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
8-7-3
6-5-2
Meridian (1A)
8-9-2
6-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-7-3
5-6-2
Ferndale (3A)
6-8-2
5-7-1
Mount Baker (1A)
7-10-1
5-7-1
Blaine (2A)
5-10-2
4-7-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-13-2
1-10-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-12-2
0-11-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-14-1
0-12-1
Comments