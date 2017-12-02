Meridian displayed the heart of a champion; would it get the hardware to match?

Getting a high school coach to pick a favorite team from year to year is like trying to get a mother to pick a favorite child – it just won’t be done. But if you listen and watch close enough, you can pick up on some clues of when a coach has a squad they really like.
Legendary Meridian football coach Bob Ames always smiles when he talks about the 2017 version of the Trojans. Sure he’s used the terms “small” and “slow” to describe them, but he says that every year. This year, when he says “they’re real nice kids,” you get the sense he isn’t just saying it to avoid a question – he really means it. And he’s come up with the nickname “pound puppies” to describe them.
“This is a special group,” Ames admitted Saturday. “They stuck with us through thick and thin. They liked what we were doing, never complained, worked hard and had fun, and here they were – we had a chance to upset the best team in the state.”
They most certainly did.
Meridian did nearly everything except win the game, pushing the two-time defending state champions to the brink before succumbing 33-27 to top-ranked Royal in an exciting back-and-forth battle for the Class 1A state title Saturday at the Tacoma Dome. Alonso Hernandez-Rangel’s third touchdown of the afternoon from 7 yards out broke what was a tie game with 2:32 to play.
Meridian (13-1) reached midfield on a last-ditch attempt to come back, but Simon Burkett’s Hail Mary attempt fell to the turf just short of the end zone in the southeast corner of the arena as time expired, ending the Trojans’ dreams of bringing home the fourth state title in school history this year, as the Knights (14-0) stretched their win streak to 41 games dating back to a state playoff loss in 2014 and claimed a hard-earned third straight crown.
“Everybody wants to win,” Meridian senior Tony Schleimer said. “We wanted this so bad, but you can’t be too upset – we played a great game.”
That’s a bit of an understatement, but considering Meridian was a sizable underdog, we’ll let it pass.
Ames’ pound puppies played with every bit of heart and determination you could ask for – they just simply ran into the best 1A team in the state.
But every time Royal thought it might start pulling away, the Trojans had an answer. The Knights, who averaged beating teams by nearly 47 points per game this year, never led by more than eight Saturday.
The 27 points Meridian scored were the most Royal gave up this year, and the Trojans’ four offensive touchdowns were twice as many as anybody else managed against the Knights.
“They’re really good,” Ames said of Royal. “I’m proud that our kids didn’t fall into the ‘oh my gosh they’re big and if they score a touchdown we’re going to fold.’”
In fact, you got the sense that if Meridian had just 15 or 30 more seconds on the clock, it would have been the Trojans celebrating with the big trophy.
“Nobody’s come that close, so we’re pretty proud,” Schleimer said.
Royal struck first on its third possession, when the Knights capped off a 10-play, 53-yard drive when Sawyer Jenks found Corbin Christensen from 14 yards out in the left front corner of the end zone with 3:47 left in the first.
Meridian immediately answered, as Burkett guided the Trojans on a 13-play, 65-yard drive before finding Bryce Vandenhaak on fourth-and-goal from the 4 on the third play of the second quarter.
And so it began.
Royal’s 44-yard double pass from Christensen to Angel Farias Ramos with 2:12 left in the half, was answered by Burkett’s 15-yard scramble to the end zone with 1:11 to play. The Knights’ 1-yard dive by Hernandez-Rangel 14 seconds before the half was answered by the Burkett’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Logan on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Hernandez scored on a 2-yard run with 3:51 left in the third, so Burkett sprinted 10 yards to the end zone on Meridian’s ensuing possession.
“Just knowing we had confidence in ourselves and feeling we could get it done kept us in it,” said Burkett, who passed for 305 yards and two TDs and rushed for 40 and two more scores. “We just came up short at the end. ... We knew we were outmatched by size, but our effort was second to none.”
Meridian looked like it might take its first lead early in the the fourth quarter after Burkett tied it at 27, as Manny Sabalza stepped in front of a Jenks pass and returned it to the Royal 43. But the possession didn’t produce any points, as on fourth down Kevin Galliano was tripped up on a play that definitely could have been called pass interference and the ball went back to Royal on downs.
“I thought he was going to take that to the house,” Ames said of Sabalza’s interception. “Our defensive guys and offensive guys did a great job scheming and gave us a chance – they put us in position.”
And though Saturday’s loss stings, Meridian should feel proud of what it accomplished this season, advancing to the sixth title game in school history.
The Trojans listed 10 seniors on their 37-player roster, and some of the losses will definitely be big. But Meridian will return a strong core. What remains to be seen is if they will bring the same level of heart, grit and determination that this year’s Trojans did.
“Our guys never talked about winning or losing,” Ames said. “That’s not just talking; they just didn’t. The came every week ready to play.”
Boxscore
Royal
7
14
6
6
–
33
Meridian
0
13
8
6
–
27
First quarter
Royal – Corbin Christensen 10 pass from Sawyer Jenks (Osvaldo Guerrero kick), 3:47
Second quarter
Meridian – Bryce Vandenhaak 4 pass from Simon Burkett (Taylor Snook kick), 11:38
Royal – Angel Farias Ramos 44 pass from Christensen (Guerrero kick), 2:12
Meridian – Burkett 15 run (kick failed), 1:11
Royal – Alonso Hernandez-Rangel 1 run (Guerrero kick), 0:14.
Third quarter
Meridian – Dawson Logan 55 pass from Burkett (Lukas Hemenway pass from Burkett), 11:16
Royal – Hernandez-Rangel 2 run (kick blocked), 3:51
Fourth quarter
Meridian – Burkett 10 run (kick failed), 11:22
Royal – Hernandez-Rangel 7 run (kick blocked), 2:32
Team statistics
Royal
Meridian
First downs
19
19
Rushing yards
158
44
Rushing attempts
31
19
Rushing average
5.1
2.3
Passing yards
233
311
Cmp.-Att.-Int.
18-35-1
23-48-2
Total offense
391
355
Fumbles-lost
0-0
3-1
Penalties-yards
14-123
8-85
Time of possession
24:53
23:07
Third-down conversions
3-11
5-14
Fourth-down conversions
0-4
3-5
Sacks-yards
5-34
0-0
Individual stats
PASSING
ROYAL
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Sawyer Jenks
17
34
189
1
1
Corbin Christensen
1
1
44
1
0
MERIDIAN
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Simon Burkett
22
47
305
2
2
Bryce Vandenhaak
1
1
6
0
0
RUSHING
ROYAL
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Alonson Hernandez
24
143
6.0
3
Lorenzo Myrick
5
18
3.6
0
Jack Diaz
1
2
2.0
0
Angel Farias Ramos
1
-5
-5.0
0
MERIDIAN
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Simon Burkett
16
40
2.5
2
Bryce Vandenhaak
1
2
2.0
0
Cole Roberts
2
2
1.0
0
RECEIVING
ROYAL
Att.
Yards
TD
Corbin Christensen
9
98
1
Angel Farias Ramos
5
78
1
Lorenzo Myrick
2
44
0
Isaac Ellis
1
10
0
Carlos Quintero
1
3
0
MERIDIAN
Att.
Yards
TD
Bryce Vandenhaak
6
95
1
Dawson Logan
4
114
1
Tony Schleimer
4
27
0
Lukas Hemenway
2
19
0
TJ Dykstra
2
18
0
Cole Roberts
2
2
0
Dylan Hickok
1
18
0
Simon Burkett
1
6
0
Meridian in state titles games
Year
Class
Opponent
Result
1984
1A
Cashmere
L 32-7
1999
2A
Yakima East Valley
W 57-14
2000
2A
Omak
L 30-14
2003
2A
Pullman
W 34-10
2006
1A
Connell
W 27-22
2017
1A
Royal
L 33-27
Class 1A state champions
Year
Winner
Loser
Score
1973
Raymond
Connell
35-6
1974
Raymond
Cle Elum-Roslyn
19-8
1975
Raymond
Winlock
20-7
1976
Winlock
Orting
23-6
1977
Chewelah
Winlock
20-0
1978
Blaine
Granger
20-7
1979
Omak
Langley
7-6
1980
Lynden
Burbank Columbia
19-14
1981
Colfax
Montesano
6-0
1982
North Mason
Woodland
28-14
1983
Montesano
Riverside
35-27
1984
Cashmere
Meridian
32-7
1985
Eatonville
Cashmere
14-0
1986
Ephrata
Lynden Christian
32-15
1987
Ephrata
Lynden
21-12
1988
Castle Rock
Ephrata
23-20
1989
Toppenish
Charles Wright
31-16
1990
Eatonville
Ephrata
10-6
1991
Lynden
Medical Lake
34-14
1992
Eatonville
Zillah
26-23
1993
Riverside
Lynden Christian
17-14 (OT)
1994
Montesano
Royal
27-21
1995
Ridgefield
Leavenworth Cascade
44-30
1996
Royal
Toledo
70-0
1997
Lynden Christian
Colfax
22-20
1998
Kalama
Okanogan
14-6
1999
Okanogan
Kalama
28-0
2000
Royal
Tacoma Baptist
49-17
2001
Colfax
Tacoma Baptist
49-7
2002
Archbishop Murphy
Royal
35-14
2003
Archbishop Murphy
Zillah
20-0
2004
Royal
Freeman
29-7
2005
Royal
Tonasket
34-14
2006
Meridian
Connell
27-22
2007
Royal
Connell
28-16
2008
Cashmere
Cascade Christian
10-9
2009
Connell
Cascade Christian
28-7
2010
Cascade Christian
Connell
42-35
2011
Connell
Cascade Christian
28-7
2012
Montesano
Royal
43-28
2013
Freeman
Mount Baker
31-13
2014
Cascade Christian
Colville
27-26
2015
Royal
King’s
28-7
2016
Royal
Connell
25-10
2017
Royal
Meridian
33-27
