Since 2004 the 1B state football bracket has included Lummi; why would 2017 be any different?

The Lummi football team’s defense showed up in the biggest moments, and its balanced offensive attack propelled the Blackhawks to their 14-straight state playoff appearance with a 58-16 win over Rainier Christian in the Class 1B quad-district playoffs Saturday.
The Blackhawks (8-3) will travel to face either Tacoma Baptist or Quilcene in the opening round of the state playoffs next week.
Lummi coach Jim Sandusky said the little details will be key to having success at state.
“We’re going to be rolling pretty good here if we can just keep our fundamentals and make tackles,” Sandusky said.
Following a two-week layover due to a first-round bye, the Blackhawks focused on defensive fundamentals to prepare for a Mustangs (5-4) squad that had averaged 39.3 points per game coming in.
Blackhawks junior tailback Tristian Reavey, who had 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns, said the defensive focus in practice helped put them in the right mindset.
“We worked more on defense than offense the past two weeks,” Revey said. “We practiced a lot of one-on-ones, like hooking and cutting. We prepared a lot for little things. It was a lot of mental stuff.”
It paid off.
Lummi allowed 282 yards on the ground to the Mustangs, but the Blackhawks stonewalled all but two fourth down attempts by Rainier Christian, including two within 5 yards of the red zone.
Lummi’s offense confused the Mustangs with a mix of power and speed backs to switch up the tempo, then aired it out for big scoring plays.
Blackhawks’ senior quarterback Dashawn Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns. Lawrence threw for 191 yards and three scores, while tacking on 100 yards rushing, including an 85-yard TD run.
“We played as a family,’ Lawrence said. “We played strong together.”
Tristian Revey had touchdown receptions of 28 and 72 yards, while his cousin, sophomore wide out Caleb Revey, had a 33-yard TD reception and a 43-yard TD run.
“We just keep telling ourselves, ‘one day at a time,’” Caleb Revey said. “We’re trying to make it to the state championship; we’re trying to win it.”
Stars of the game
Dashawn Lawrence completed 7 of 12 passes to help keep the Mustangs run defense in check, and scooped up a fumble recovery on Lummi’s own 31-yard line to stall a Mustangs drive.
Unsung hero of the game
Lummi’s offensive and defensive lines overpowered a smaller Rainier Christian squad, helping to open running lanes and give Dashawn Lawrence time to complete passes.
Play of the Game
With seven seconds left before the half, Lawrence took a shotgun snap, spun away from a defender and launched a pass to Tristian Revey, who caught it and rode a wall of three blockers for a 72-yard escort down the left sideline.
Comments