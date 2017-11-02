High School Football

Would halftime adjustments be enough for Lynden Christian to advance to state?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

November 02, 2017 9:32 PM

The Lynden Christian girls’ soccer team breezed its way to a 2-0 win over South Whidbey and clinched a berth to the state tournament as well.

Libby Hielkema got the Lyncs on the board in the third minute with an unassisted goal. But Lynden Christian got away from its game plan for the rest of the half and luckily were able to fend off any Falcons’ opportunities.

The Lyncs got refocused at halftime, and in the 63rd minute freshman Emily Mellema put her team up 2-0 with a goal on an assist from Hielkema.

“Strategically, we knew what we wanted to do but we didn’t quite execute it,” Lynden Christian coach Brent De Ruyter said. “We talked about the few things we needed to key on and they responded well to that.”

