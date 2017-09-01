High School Football

September 1, 2017 11:10 PM

Inspired Lynden cruises to victory in season-opener

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Lynden’s starting defense pitched a shutout on an emotional night as the Lions beat Terry Fox Secondary 38-7 on Friday at Lynden High School.

A moment of silence was held before the game for Hall of Fame coach Curt Kramme, which new head coach Blake VanDalen called a “special moment.”

Lynden played inspired football on both sides of the ball, but the defense really sparkled, as Gage Bates added an interception return for a touchdown.

VanDalen said Terry Fox started running the ball at the start, but that his defense stared settling into a groove after a couple of stops.

High School Football

  • Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

    Mount Baker senior Kyler Steeves, Carson Engholm and Thomas Barbo and coach Ron Lepper speak about what the Mountaineers need to do in 2017 following practice Monday, Aug. 21.

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

High School Football