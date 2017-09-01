Inspired Lynden cruises to victory in season-opener

Lynden’s starting defense pitched a shutout on an emotional night as the Lions beat Terry Fox Secondary 38-7 on Friday at Lynden High School.
A moment of silence was held before the game for Hall of Fame coach Curt Kramme, which new head coach Blake VanDalen called a “special moment.”
Lynden played inspired football on both sides of the ball, but the defense really sparkled, as Gage Bates added an interception return for a touchdown.
VanDalen said Terry Fox started running the ball at the start, but that his defense stared settling into a groove after a couple of stops.
