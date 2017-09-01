Bauman opens the season with a strong performance, but he wasn’t the only Pioneer to do so

2:40 Bellingham program aims to help people with chronic health problems Pause

2:37 Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

1:51 Cleanup process underway for asphalt spill near Everson

1:43 Jermaine Kearse says he hasn't heard from Seahawks on his future, wants to stay

1:27 Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017

2:00 Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up

2:04 Watch how the Lynden football team began a new era

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:38 Sehome football prepares for 2016