Burkett throws for two TDs, runs for another in Meridian’s Week 1 victory

Eastern Washington University quarterback commit Simon Burkett was responsible for all three of Meridian’s touchdowns, as the Trojans snuck past host Anacortes 20-14 Friday during the first week of high school football.
Burkett connected with junior Dawson Logan on a 23-yard pass in the second quarter and then found Bryce Vandenhaak on a 16-yard throw to give Meridian a 14-7 lead.
After Anacortes responded with a touchdown, Burkett took it upon himself to give the Trojans the lead, scampering into the end zone from 1-yard out for what proved to be the game-winner.
In typical Week 1 fashion, Meridian coach Bob Ames said his team “had a ton of work to do” after the narrow victory.
“We just have to play better everywhere,” Ames said. ‘We’re a long ways away from where we want to be.”
Comments