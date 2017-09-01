High School Football

September 1, 2017 10:36 PM

Ferndale rides Semu’s big night to season-opening win

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Cole Semu scored four touchdowns and the Ferndale defense had a good night, particularly against the run, to lift the Golden Eagles to a 49-12 Week 1 football victory over visiting Vancouver College (B.C.) Friday night.

“We got off to a little big of a first-game start, but by the half, we were up 35-0,” Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich said. “We had a couple of big runs by Cole.”

Semu added a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second half. Plenkovich said the offensive line opened some good holes for him, but Semu also “does a good job of getting through a crease.”

Defensively, Plenkovich said he was pleased by the play of defensive tackle Spencer Crosswhite, who was very active against the run and also blocked a punt.

Carter Colon got an interception and was “one block” away from returning it for a touchdown, Plenkovich said, who added that Ferndale’s starters had a shutout before being pulled.

“There are a lot of things we’re going to need to clean up for next week,” Plenkovich said. “It was good get the win and get our feet wet, and I was pleased with the way we ran the ball and played against the run defensively.”

