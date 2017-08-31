They’ve made state the past 13 years, but this could be their biggest challenge yet

Losing six players to graduation would hurt any high school football team, especially when all six were two-way starters. But it’s almost an unthinkable hurdle for an eight-man team to lose six two-way starters, especially when those six were as talented and valuable as what Lummi graduated last year.
But as the Associated Press’ Preseason Washington State Prep Football Poll would suggest, it’s not time to write off the top-ranked Class 1B team in the state, just yet.
“I don’t know if I’d call this a rebuilding year,” Lummi coach Jim Sandusky said. “I think it’s going to be an unfolding year, where it could take until mid-season until we know who we are and get guys in the right position.”
The Blackhawks have certainly earned the wait-and-see approach, as this won’t be their first time trying to reload on the run after experiencing big losses.
There’s probably an eighth-grader or two on the roster who wasn’t alive the last time Lummi failed to reach the state playoffs – the Blackhawks have qualified for the 1B state playoffs 13 straight years, dating back to 2004.
They’ve made it to at least the state semifinals five straight years, including last year’s undefeated run to the semifinals before old nemesis Neah Bay clipped the Blackhawks by six points and went on to claim the championship trophy.
But even Sandusky admits getting this year’s team ready to play in November is going to be a bigger project than normal.
The team graduated its top three runners and top three receivers. The only major offensive statistical contributor to return in 2017 is quarterback Dashawn Lawrence, who led the team with 1,179 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 300 yards and two more scores.
“It’s going to be a younger group than I’ve had in the past,” Sandusky said. “We’re going to have to have some guys step up and take on some roles that are going to be essential for us to be a team that Lummi is used to having.”
Though their roster is a little bit smaller than last year (33 this year vs. 40 from a year ago), the Blackhawks think they have the talent to fill the big holes left by last year’s senior class.
“We’ve got good players coming up,” Lawrence said. “Caleb (Revey) is taking Raven Borsey’s spot, and Quincy Lane will do a lot of the things Free Borsey did. They’re both tough and fast. They know what to do, and I think they’ll do pretty good.”
And though a number of faces in the starting lineup will be new this year, many of them already have varsity experience.
It’s tough to tell how we’re going to do this year. By mid season, we should be able to tell where we’ll be and where we’ll end up.
Lummi coach Jim Sandusky
“A lot of our guys got quite a bit of experience, because we’d jump out to such big leads last year,” Sandusky said. “We’re not just throwing them into the fire.”
Revey finished fourth on the team with 17 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns last year, and Sandusky said Lummi will find ways to get him the ball to utilize his athleticism. Lane, meanwhile, is an exciting young receiver that missed three-quarters of last year because of a knee injury.
The team also likely will ask more of James Williams, who is a returning two-way starter that will be used in a variety of different roles this year, Sandusky said.
Andrew Jefferson is another player Lummi is expecting big things from this year, after he saw extended playing time at defensive end last season. He’ll likely also play along the offensive line and could see some time at running back, Sandusky said.
13 Straight seasons Lummi has advanced to the Class 1B state playoffs.
“I think we’ll do pretty good on offense,” Revey said. “Both sides I think we’ll do pretty good. We got a lot of guys back on defense – me, Quincy, Dashawn, James. We all played a lot last year. ... We need to work on learning our routes and learning the plays. We’ve got a bunch of new guys, and we need to work as a team and build chemistry.”
And that might be the biggest hole Lummi has to fill – who’s going to step in and fill the leadership roles that the Borsey twins, Trazil Lane and the other seniors provided last year.
“It doesn’t have to be senior,” Sandusky said. “We could have some sophomores and juniors step up and take roles. We just need to figure out who will take on those roles for us.”
2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 1
Seattle Lutheran
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Neah Bay
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Tacoma Baptist
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Muckleshoot Tribal
7 p.m.
Sept. 28
at Sunnyside Christian
6 p.m.
Oct. 5
Tulalip Heritage*
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
at Concrete
2 p.m.
Oct. 13
Crescent*
6 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Friday Harbor
6:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
at Neah Bay*
5 p.m.
*1B NWFL game
2016 results
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
Seattle Lutheran
W 68-22
Sept. 9
at Neah Bay
W 36-30
Sept. 16
Taholah
W 62-14
Sept. 22
at Muckleshoot
W 2-0
Sept. 24
Orcas Island
W 61-24
Oct. 1
Touchet
W 53-22
Oct. 7
Tulalip Heritage*
W 2-0
Oct. 17
at Crescent*
W 50-6
Oct. 21
Friday Harbor
W 69-26
CLASS 1B QUAD DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 12
Quilcene
W 61-6
CLASS 1B STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 18
Naselle
W 56-16
Nov. 26
Neah Bay
L 28-22
*1B NWFL game
2017 Roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
1
Lincoln Tom
5-9
162
So.
QB/OLB
2
Tyrell Solomon
5-6
140
So.
RB/CB
3
Quincy Lane
5-9
148
Jr.
WR/CB
4
Caleb Tom
5-5
115
8th
WR/CB
6
Trevor Morris
5-9
155
So.
RB/OLB
8
Derek Cooper
5-10
155
Sr.
RB/CB
10
Dashawn Lawrence
5-11
195
Sr.
RB/OLB/QB/G
17
Isiah Williams
5-9
158
Fr.
DE/G
20
Nathan Kiely
5-6
130
Fr.
RB/OLB
21
Caleb Revey
5-10
163
So.
WR/CB
22
Jeremaine Toby
5-6
160
Jr.
RB/OLB
23
Stanford Hoskins
5-8
200
Sr.
RB/MLB
24
Noah Toby
5-8
165
Sr.
RB/OLB
25
Tristan Revey
5-9
162
Jr.
RB/CB
26
Robert Rabang
5-6
135
Fr.
G
32
Isiah Jefferson
5-8
153
So.
RB/OLB
33
James Williams
6-1
220
Sr.
DE/TE
40
James Roberts
5-6
138
So.
RB/CB
43
Andrew Jefferson
5-11
182
Jr.
RB/DE
44
Cheyanne Lane
5-9
155
So.
RB/CB
51
Noah Lumbert
5-11
185
So.
G/DE
52
Calvin McClain
5-7
202
So.
CB/G/DT
60
Patrick Sturgeon
5-6
214
So.
G/NG
66
Samson Bumatay
5-8
175
8th
C/DE
69
Crayton Williams
5-10
195
So.
G/MLB
72
Mason Deardorff
6-0
295
Sr.
G/NG
75
Julian Gonzalez
5-8
245
8th
G/DT
77
Christian Solomon
5-9
200
Sr.
G/NG
80
Jay Ell
5-11
161
Jr.
WR/CB
83
Miguel Ortez
5-6
148
So.
RB/CB
90
Wakeen Finkbonner
5-11
178
So.
DE/G
91
Jaylen Lawrence
5-10
185
So.
C/DE
99
Jacob Washington
5-10
221
Sr.
G/DE
Coach: Jim Sandusky
2016 statistical leaders
Rushing
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Raven Borsey
50
709
14.2
12
Free Borsey
39
448
11.5
9
Trazil Lane
10
321
32.1
7
Dashawn Lawrence*
25
300
12.0
2
John Ballew
25
298
11.9
5
Passing
Player
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Dashawn Lawrence*
46
71
1,179
20
3
Receiving
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Trazil Lane
20
811
40.6
12
Free Borsey
18
415
23.1
6
Raven Borsey
19
414
21.8
5
Caleb Revey*
17
290
17.1
3
Chance Poasa
4
106
26.5
3
*Returning player
