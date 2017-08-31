Lummi’s Caleb Revey runs with the ball during a 61-24 victory over Orcas Island Sept. 24. Revey is one of a number of players who will have a bigger role for the Blackhawks in 2017.
High School Football

They’ve made state the past 13 years, but this could be their biggest challenge yet

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 31, 2017 09:00 AM

UPDATED August 31, 2017 09:00 AM

Lummi

Losing six players to graduation would hurt any high school football team, especially when all six were two-way starters. But it’s almost an unthinkable hurdle for an eight-man team to lose six two-way starters, especially when those six were as talented and valuable as what Lummi graduated last year.

But as the Associated Press’ Preseason Washington State Prep Football Poll would suggest, it’s not time to write off the top-ranked Class 1B team in the state, just yet.

“I don’t know if I’d call this a rebuilding year,” Lummi coach Jim Sandusky said. “I think it’s going to be an unfolding year, where it could take until mid-season until we know who we are and get guys in the right position.”

The Blackhawks have certainly earned the wait-and-see approach, as this won’t be their first time trying to reload on the run after experiencing big losses.

There’s probably an eighth-grader or two on the roster who wasn’t alive the last time Lummi failed to reach the state playoffs – the Blackhawks have qualified for the 1B state playoffs 13 straight years, dating back to 2004.

They’ve made it to at least the state semifinals five straight years, including last year’s undefeated run to the semifinals before old nemesis Neah Bay clipped the Blackhawks by six points and went on to claim the championship trophy.

0831 Lummi FOOT graphic (2)

But even Sandusky admits getting this year’s team ready to play in November is going to be a bigger project than normal.

The team graduated its top three runners and top three receivers. The only major offensive statistical contributor to return in 2017 is quarterback Dashawn Lawrence, who led the team with 1,179 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 300 yards and two more scores.

“It’s going to be a younger group than I’ve had in the past,” Sandusky said. “We’re going to have to have some guys step up and take on some roles that are going to be essential for us to be a team that Lummi is used to having.”

Though their roster is a little bit smaller than last year (33 this year vs. 40 from a year ago), the Blackhawks think they have the talent to fill the big holes left by last year’s senior class.

“We’ve got good players coming up,” Lawrence said. “Caleb (Revey) is taking Raven Borsey’s spot, and Quincy Lane will do a lot of the things Free Borsey did. They’re both tough and fast. They know what to do, and I think they’ll do pretty good.”

And though a number of faces in the starting lineup will be new this year, many of them already have varsity experience.

“A lot of our guys got quite a bit of experience, because we’d jump out to such big leads last year,” Sandusky said. “We’re not just throwing them into the fire.”

Revey finished fourth on the team with 17 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns last year, and Sandusky said Lummi will find ways to get him the ball to utilize his athleticism. Lane, meanwhile, is an exciting young receiver that missed three-quarters of last year because of a knee injury.

The team also likely will ask more of James Williams, who is a returning two-way starter that will be used in a variety of different roles this year, Sandusky said.

Andrew Jefferson is another player Lummi is expecting big things from this year, after he saw extended playing time at defensive end last season. He’ll likely also play along the offensive line and could see some time at running back, Sandusky said.

13 Straight seasons Lummi has advanced to the Class 1B state playoffs.

“I think we’ll do pretty good on offense,” Revey said. “Both sides I think we’ll do pretty good. We got a lot of guys back on defense – me, Quincy, Dashawn, James. We all played a lot last year. ... We need to work on learning our routes and learning the plays. We’ve got a bunch of new guys, and we need to work as a team and build chemistry.”

And that might be the biggest hole Lummi has to fill – who’s going to step in and fill the leadership roles that the Borsey twins, Trazil Lane and the other seniors provided last year.

“It doesn’t have to be senior,” Sandusky said. “We could have some sophomores and juniors step up and take roles. We just need to figure out who will take on those roles for us.”

2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 1

Seattle Lutheran

7 p.m.

Sept. 8

Neah Bay

7 p.m.

Sept. 15

Tacoma Baptist

7 p.m.

Sept. 22

Muckleshoot Tribal

7 p.m.

Sept. 28

at Sunnyside Christian

6 p.m.

Oct. 5

Tulalip Heritage*

7 p.m.

Oct. 13

at Concrete

2 p.m.

Oct. 13

Crescent*

6 p.m.

Oct. 20

at Friday Harbor

6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

at Neah Bay*

5 p.m.

*1B NWFL game

2016 results

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 2

Seattle Lutheran

W 68-22

Sept. 9

at Neah Bay

W 36-30

Sept. 16

Taholah

W 62-14

Sept. 22

at Muckleshoot

W 2-0

Sept. 24

Orcas Island

W 61-24

Oct. 1

Touchet

W 53-22

Oct. 7

Tulalip Heritage*

W 2-0

Oct. 17

at Crescent*

W 50-6

Oct. 21

Friday Harbor

W 69-26

CLASS 1B QUAD DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Nov. 12

Quilcene

W 61-6

CLASS 1B STATE PLAYOFFS

Nov. 18

Naselle

W 56-16

Nov. 26

Neah Bay

L 28-22

*1B NWFL game

2017 Roster

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Pos.

1

Lincoln Tom

5-9

162

So.

QB/OLB

2

Tyrell Solomon

5-6

140

So.

RB/CB

3

Quincy Lane

5-9

148

Jr.

WR/CB

4

Caleb Tom

5-5

115

8th

WR/CB

6

Trevor Morris

5-9

155

So.

RB/OLB

8

Derek Cooper

5-10

155

Sr.

RB/CB

10

Dashawn Lawrence

5-11

195

Sr.

RB/OLB/QB/G

17

Isiah Williams

5-9

158

Fr.

DE/G

20

Nathan Kiely

5-6

130

Fr.

RB/OLB

21

Caleb Revey

5-10

163

So.

WR/CB

22

Jeremaine Toby

5-6

160

Jr.

RB/OLB

23

Stanford Hoskins

5-8

200

Sr.

RB/MLB

24

Noah Toby

5-8

165

Sr.

RB/OLB

25

Tristan Revey

5-9

162

Jr.

RB/CB

26

Robert Rabang

5-6

135

Fr.

G

32

Isiah Jefferson

5-8

153

So.

RB/OLB

33

James Williams

6-1

220

Sr.

DE/TE

40

James Roberts

5-6

138

So.

RB/CB

43

Andrew Jefferson

5-11

182

Jr.

RB/DE

44

Cheyanne Lane

5-9

155

So.

RB/CB

51

Noah Lumbert

5-11

185

So.

G/DE

52

Calvin McClain

5-7

202

So.

CB/G/DT

60

Patrick Sturgeon

5-6

214

So.

G/NG

66

Samson Bumatay

5-8

175

8th

C/DE

69

Crayton Williams

5-10

195

So.

G/MLB

72

Mason Deardorff

6-0

295

Sr.

G/NG

75

Julian Gonzalez

5-8

245

8th

G/DT

77

Christian Solomon

5-9

200

Sr.

G/NG

80

Jay Ell

5-11

161

Jr.

WR/CB

83

Miguel Ortez

5-6

148

So.

RB/CB

90

Wakeen Finkbonner

5-11

178

So.

DE/G

91

Jaylen Lawrence

5-10

185

So.

C/DE

99

Jacob Washington

5-10

221

Sr.

G/DE

Coach: Jim Sandusky

2016 statistical leaders

Rushing

Player

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Raven Borsey

50

709

14.2

12

Free Borsey

39

448

11.5

9

Trazil Lane

10

321

32.1

7

Dashawn Lawrence*

25

300

12.0

2

John Ballew

25

298

11.9

5

Passing

Player

Cmp.

Att.

Yards

TD

Int.

Dashawn Lawrence*

46

71

1,179

20

3

Receiving

Player

Rec.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Trazil Lane

20

811

40.6

12

Free Borsey

18

415

23.1

6

Raven Borsey

19

414

21.8

5

Caleb Revey*

17

290

17.1

3

Chance Poasa

4

106

26.5

3

*Returning player

