You won’t believe how many Whatcom County teams were ranked in the preseason football poll

Whatcom County certainly got its fair share of respect from a statewide panel of sports writers and editors in the Associated Press’ Preseason Washington State Prep Football Poll, released Wednesday.
No fewer than seven of the 11 county teams appeared in the top 10 of their respective classifications, and one – Lummi – was a surprise No. 1 pick in Class 1B.
The Blackhawks received one of five first-place votes cast in the 1B poll, despite losing a large number of the playmakers that helped lead them to the Class 1B state semifinals in 2016, where they lost to Neah Bay. The Red Devils, who went on to win the 1B state title, were two points behind Lummi but received three first-place votes. The Blackhawks open the season Friday by hosting Seattle Lutheran.
Lynden, which also reached the Class 2A state semifinals last year, ranked No. 2 in that classification’s poll to open 2017. The Lions trailed only unanimous No. 1 Archbishop Murphy, which ended their season and went on to win the state title. Lynden will host Terry Fox Secondary Friday in Week 1.
Ferndale and Squalicum both made the Class 3A poll after advancing to the first round of the state playoffs last year. The Golden Eagles were ranked No. 7, with the Storm two spots behind at No. 9. Eastside Catholic was the top-ranked team in the classification. Ferndale opens the season Friday at home against Vancouver College (B.C.), while Squalicum will host Gig Harbor the same night at Civic Stadium.
Three Whatcom County teams were ranked in Class 1A, led by 2016 state quarterfinalist Mount Baker, which checked in at No. 4. Fellow state quarterfinalist Meridian ranked No. 8, and Nooksack Valley is No. 10 behind top-ranked Royal, who won last year’s state title. All three open the season Friday: the Mountaineers will host Roosevelt at Meridian, the Trojans will play Friday at Anacortes and the Pioneers host Blaine.
Defending state champions Camas (4A) and Napavine (2B) were ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.
Washington State Prep Football Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
Pl. School
Pts.
1. Camas (7)
81
2. Sumner (1)
63
3. Richland
58
4. Gonzaga Prep
48
5. Graham-Kapowsin
46
6. Bothell
44
7. Woodinville (1)
42
8. Skyview
35
9. Lake Stevens
27
†10. Chiawana
24
Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyline 12.
Class 3A
Pl. School
Pts.
1. Eastside Catholic (7)
88
2. O'Dea (2)
75
3. Kamiakin
67
4. Lincoln
61
5. Bonney Lake
42
6. Garfield
30
7. Ferndale
24
8. Peninsula
22
9. Squalicum
19
10. Mt. Spokane
16
Others receiving 6 or more points: Timberline 12. Mountain View 10. Bellevue 9.
Class 2A
Pl. School
Pts.
1. Archbishop Murphy (10)
100
2. Lynden
81
3. Tumwater
75
4. Liberty (Issaquah)
58
(tie)Ellensburg
58
6. Burlington-Edison
31
7. Sedro-Woolley
28
8. W. F. West
20
(tie)West Valley (Spokane)
20
10. Prosser
19
Others receiving 6 or more points: North Kitsap 18. Fife 10.
Class 1A
Pl. School
Pts.
1. Royal (8)
89
2. Connell (1)
82
3. LaCenter
54
4. Mount Baker
47
5. Cascade Christian
46
6. Montesano
32
7. Deer Park
24
8. Meridian
23
9. Colville
19
10. Nooksack Valley
15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14. Zillah 13. Freeman 12. Okanogan 10.
Class 2B
Pl. School
Pts.
1. Napavine (6)
77
2. Toledo
51
3. Kalama (1)
47
4. Liberty (Spangle)
43
5. Asotin (1)
42
6. Pe Ell Willapa Valley
37
7. Adna
31
8. LaConner
24
9. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
22
10. Lind-Ritzville1Sprague
13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Ilwaco 9. Rainier 8. Life Christian Academy 8. Dayton 8. Colfax 7. Lake Roosevelt 7.
Class 1B
Pl. School
Pts.
1. Lummi (1)
55
2. Neah Bay (3)
53
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)
48
4. Odessa-Harrington (1)
41
5. Sunnyside Christian
40
Tacoma Baptist 21. Odessa 10.
Comments