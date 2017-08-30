Ferndale High football players celebrate a victory in 2016. The Golden Eagles were one of seven Whatcom County teams ranked by the Associated Press in the Preseason Washington State Prep Football Poll Wednesday.
High School Football

You won’t believe how many Whatcom County teams were ranked in the preseason football poll

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 30, 2017 12:39 PM

Whatcom County certainly got its fair share of respect from a statewide panel of sports writers and editors in the Associated Press’ Preseason Washington State Prep Football Poll, released Wednesday.

No fewer than seven of the 11 county teams appeared in the top 10 of their respective classifications, and one – Lummi – was a surprise No. 1 pick in Class 1B.

The Blackhawks received one of five first-place votes cast in the 1B poll, despite losing a large number of the playmakers that helped lead them to the Class 1B state semifinals in 2016, where they lost to Neah Bay. The Red Devils, who went on to win the 1B state title, were two points behind Lummi but received three first-place votes. The Blackhawks open the season Friday by hosting Seattle Lutheran.

Lynden, which also reached the Class 2A state semifinals last year, ranked No. 2 in that classification’s poll to open 2017. The Lions trailed only unanimous No. 1 Archbishop Murphy, which ended their season and went on to win the state title. Lynden will host Terry Fox Secondary Friday in Week 1.

Ferndale and Squalicum both made the Class 3A poll after advancing to the first round of the state playoffs last year. The Golden Eagles were ranked No. 7, with the Storm two spots behind at No. 9. Eastside Catholic was the top-ranked team in the classification. Ferndale opens the season Friday at home against Vancouver College (B.C.), while Squalicum will host Gig Harbor the same night at Civic Stadium.

Three Whatcom County teams were ranked in Class 1A, led by 2016 state quarterfinalist Mount Baker, which checked in at No. 4. Fellow state quarterfinalist Meridian ranked No. 8, and Nooksack Valley is No. 10 behind top-ranked Royal, who won last year’s state title. All three open the season Friday: the Mountaineers will host Roosevelt at Meridian, the Trojans will play Friday at Anacortes and the Pioneers host Blaine.

Defending state champions Camas (4A) and Napavine (2B) were ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.

Washington State Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press

Class 4A

Pl. School

Pts.

1. Camas (7)

81

2. Sumner (1)

63

3. Richland

58

4. Gonzaga Prep

48

5. Graham-Kapowsin

46

6. Bothell

44

7. Woodinville (1)

42

8. Skyview

35

9. Lake Stevens

27

†10. Chiawana

24

Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyline 12.

Class 3A

Pl. School

Pts.

1. Eastside Catholic (7)

88

2. O'Dea (2)

75

3. Kamiakin

67

4. Lincoln

61

5. Bonney Lake

42

6. Garfield

30

7. Ferndale

24

8. Peninsula

22

9. Squalicum

19

10. Mt. Spokane

16

Others receiving 6 or more points: Timberline 12. Mountain View 10. Bellevue 9.

Class 2A

Pl. School

Pts.

1. Archbishop Murphy (10)

100

2. Lynden

81

3. Tumwater

75

4. Liberty (Issaquah)

58

(tie)Ellensburg

58

6. Burlington-Edison

31

7. Sedro-Woolley

28

8. W. F. West

20

(tie)West Valley (Spokane)

20

10. Prosser

19

Others receiving 6 or more points: North Kitsap 18. Fife 10.

Class 1A

Pl. School

Pts.

1. Royal (8)

89

2. Connell (1)

82

3. LaCenter

54

4. Mount Baker

47

5. Cascade Christian

46

6. Montesano

32

7. Deer Park

24

8. Meridian

23

9. Colville

19

10. Nooksack Valley

15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14. Zillah 13. Freeman 12. Okanogan 10.

Class 2B

Pl. School

Pts.

1. Napavine (6)

77

2. Toledo

51

3. Kalama (1)

47

4. Liberty (Spangle)

43

5. Asotin (1)

42

6. Pe Ell Willapa Valley

37

7. Adna

31

8. LaConner

24

9. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

22

10. Lind-Ritzville1Sprague

13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Ilwaco 9. Rainier 8. Life Christian Academy 8. Dayton 8. Colfax 7. Lake Roosevelt 7.

Class 1B

Pl. School

Pts.

1. Lummi (1)

55

2. Neah Bay (3)

53

3. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)

48

4. Odessa-Harrington (1)

41

5. Sunnyside Christian

40

Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma Baptist 21. Odessa 10.

