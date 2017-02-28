Lummi’s Trazil Lane named top 1B basketball player

State basketball coaches have named Trazil Lane of Lummi Nation as the top basketball player in Class 1B, and he’ll get a chance to earn more hardware at the state basketball tournament in Spokane this week.
Lane led Lummi to a 19-3 record this season and a No. 4 RPI ranking, good enough for a first-round bye in the 1B state tournament, which begins Wednesday in Spokane. Lummi will play either Muckleshoot Tribal or Tacoma Baptist on Thursday at the Spokane Arena.
The Blackhawks, led by Lane’s game-high 33 points, won the regional title with a 63-55 win over Yakama Tribal on Feb. 24.
The coaches named Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr., a University of Washington signee, as its Mr. Basketball – the state’s top player regardless of classification. Here are the WIBCA award winners:
▪ Mr. Basketball – Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale)
▪ Class 4A – Cameron Cranston (Union)
▪ Class 3A – Nate Pryor (West Seattle)
▪ Class 2A – Roberto Gittens (Foss)
▪ Class 1A – Corey Kispert (Kings)
▪ Class 2B – Luke Lovelady (Life Christian Academy)
▪ Class 1B – Trazil Lane (Lummi Nation)
