Lynden flips switch at half, advances to basketball state tourney

Paul Conrad
Bellingham's Jonny Larson (10) drives past Lynden's Clayton Whitman (11) in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
L32 B13 Bellingham's Kovey Georgen (13) drives against Lynden's Christian Zamora (32) during the third quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Bellingham's Caden Mee (22) shoots around Lynden's Andrew Kivlighn (24) during the third quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Bellingham head coach Bradley McKay discusses strategy during the end of the first half against the Lynden Lions in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Lynden's Trevin Hope (35) shoots over Bellingham's Jonny Larson (10) to score two points during the second quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Lynden's Christian Zamora (32) presses Bellingham's Spencer Lee (20) as he drives to the basket during the second quarter a in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Lynden's Andrew Kivlighn (24) squeezes between Bellingham's Drew McFall (14), left, and Jonny Larson (10) during the second quareter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Lynden's Andrew Kivlighn (24) drives against Bellingham's Kovey Georgen (13) during the second quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Lynden's Christian Zamora (32) drives against the Bellingham Red Raiders during the second quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Lynden's Andrew Kivlighn (24) goes up between Bellingham's Jonny Larson (10), left, and Drew McFall (14) during the second quarter of the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Lynden's andre Kivlighn (24) shoots for two points against the Bellingham Red Raiders during the first quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Lynden's Clayton Whitman (11) takes a shot against the Bellingham Red Raiders during the first quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
The Lynden Lions huddle before their game against the Bellingham Red Raiders in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
The Bellingham Red Raiders practice before their game against the Lynden Lions in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Bellingham's Jonny Larson (10) shoots for two against Lynden during the fourth quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
The Lynden Lions practice before their game against the Bellingham Red Raiders in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Bellingham's Spencer Lee (20) drives past Lynden's Christian Zamora (32), left, for two points in the fourth quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
Bellingham's Caden Mee (22), left, attempts to block Lynden's Christian Zamora (32) as Bellingham's Spencer Lee (20) reaches from behind during the second quarter in the winner-to-state District 2A tournament final on Saturday evening Feb 18, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Lynden defeated Bellingham 62-46 to advance to the state finals.
