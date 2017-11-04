High School Sports

The LC volleyball team set itself up for state by doing this for a third straight year

By David Rasbach

November 04, 2017 7:28 PM

The Lynden Christian volleyball team claimed its third straight Class 1A bi-district title and will enter next week’s state tournament in Yakima on a high note, after sweeping Overlake 25-11, 25-13, 25-20 Saturday at King’s.

“We played well as a team,” Lynden Christian coach Kim Grycel said. “I was able to get all the girls in, so everybody contributed. ... We were able to play at a high level after a big win on Tuesday night, which was good to see.”

The Lyncs (15-2), who had already clinched a 21st straight trip to state with Tuesday’s win over King’s, were led by Torina Hommes’ 16 kills and three blocks, Sofie Fransen’s 30 assists, Jacci Plenkovich’s eight kills, Gracelyn Weg’s six kills and two blocks and Kelsie Otter’s four aces and 12 digs.

The Lyncs head to state looking to advance to the championship match for a fourth straight year and possibly win a third title during that run. Outside hitter Avery Dykstra is the only senior on the squad.

“There’s a lot of excitement for Adrian, and she’s hoping to help us bring back some hardware for her senior year,” Grycel said. “The goal is to bring home a trophy.”

