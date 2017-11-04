The Golden Eagles were ‘flying blind,’ but managed to do this for the first time since 2013

The bad news was the Ferndale volleyball team didn’t know much about Stanwood entering the Class 3A Northwest District championship match Saturday at Marysville-Pilchuck. They good news was the Spartans didn’t know much about the Golden Eagles, either.
“I think we were evenly matched, but we were kind of flying blind, and that showed the first game,” Ferndale coach Patti Hoelzle said. “They hit us hard.”
Fortunately, Ferndale made some necessary adjustments and came back to claim its first district championship since 2013 with a 12-25, 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8 victory.
“Getting the first seed to state is really important,” Hoelzle said. “There are so many good teams, so you want to be set up for the first round.”
Hoelzle said Saturday’s win was a team victory, as Kylie Honrud had 15 kills, Nicole Headrick had 11 kills, Hailey Pelton had 10 kills and 24 assists and Rylee Weg had eight blocks, while Grace Kildall added four.
“We’re a young team, but we played like pointed veterans,” Hoelzle said. “This is mentally one of the toughest groups I’ve ever had, and they’re ready for whatever challenge we get.”
The Golden Eagles (16-1) will have to wait until Sunday to see what the draw brings at the state tournament, which begins Friday in Kennewick.
