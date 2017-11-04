For 3 years she’s been a top runner in the state, but she enjoyed sharing the spotlight

High School Sports

For the third straight year, Bellingham junior Annika Reiss finished among the top four at the Class 2A Girls Cross Country State Championships, as she placed second Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco with a time of 18 minutes, 6.50 seconds.

Perhaps even more important to Reiss was seeing her team place third with 108 points, just seven behind champion Sehome and one behind Spokane West Valley.

“It means a lot to us, because we’re a close team,” Reiss said. “We’ve been pushing each other in workouts a lot, but we’re also best friends, so it’s good to be able to share this up on the podium with them.”

Reiss attributed her individual performance, in part, to working and being pushed by Sedro-Woolley’s Kristen Garcia, who won the state title in 17:52.90.

“We dropped all the girls right at the beginning and worked together through the first mile,” Reiss said. “The competition was super, and the push I got from her was awesome. That last mile she just pulled away. At the end, I found a kick, but she kicked harder.”

Red Raider teammates Grace Much (23rd) and Livi Lackland Henry (24th) joined Reiss in the top 25, while Zoe Thompson was 44th.

Blaine’s Jamie Good, who was running individually, finished 145th.

Class 3A girls: Ferndale freshman Jaclyn Denham turned in a strong performance as the only Whatcom County Class 3A runner to advance to state. She placed 42nd in 19:24.0.

Class 2A girls results

Runner

School

Time (Pl)

Annika Reiss

Bellingham

18:06.50 (2)

Rosie Kirker

Sehome

19:16.40 (8)

Aspen Allsop

Sehome

19:23.50 (11)

Emma Hageman

Sehome

19:29.60 (17)

Grace Much

Bellingham

19:38.20 (23)

Livi Lackland Henry

Bellingham

19:38.80 (24)

Emma Berreth

Sehome

20:11.50 (37)

Zoe Thompson

Bellingham

20:19.10 (44)

Kate Giesen

Bellingham

20:30.60 (60)

Scout Ormsby

Bellingham

20:30.70 (61)

Isabelle Douglas

Sehome

20:41.40 (71)

Claire Campbell

Bellingham

21:10.80 (96)

Aine Dillon

Sehome

21:43.90 (128)

Jamie Good

Blaine

22:14.10 (145)

Class 3A girls results

Runner

School

Time (Pl)

Jaclyn Denham

Ferndale

19:24.00 (42)

