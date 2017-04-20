Winning two state titles is nice, but she’s nowhere near being done yet

It didn’t take Mount Baker wrestler Emma Bruntil long to start looking ahead.
In fact, she only savored her second state title a few minutes before proclaiming, “I’m really motivated to try for a third championship next. I’ve got a lot of work to do before I have a chance to do that, but it would be icing on the cake.”
Winning three state titles is a pretty exclusive company – only 12 girls wrestlers have accomplished the feat since the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association added the sport in 2007-08.
For winning her second title, this one at 135 pounds, Bruntil has been selected The Bellingham Herald’s Girls Wrestler of the Year.
Brutil was dominating in her quest for a second title, beating her four opponents at Mat Classic by pin in a combined 8 minutes, 34 seconds. She pinned Redmond’s Nadia Medvinsky in 3:12 in the title bout.
In fact, Bruntil won her three matches at the regional tournament a week earlier all by pin, with none of the three lasting until the two-minute mark.
Bruntil’s postseason run capped off a whirlwind year since she won the 130-pound title as a sophomore at Nooksack Valley a year earlier.
In between the two state crowns, she won a USA Wrestling Junior Folkstyle National Championship in March in Oklahoma City. She continued to have success on the state and national levels throughout the summer, even missing her family’s move from the Nooksack Valley School District to Mount Baker.
But she was so focused, she hardly noticed the change in scenery.
Her level of dedication and level of accomplishment even earned her the MaxPreps High School Athlete of the Month Award presented by the United States Marine Corps for the month of November.
Now, the question is, can she win a third title in three years and join that hallowed ground of girls wrestlers in the state.
All-Whatcom County Girls Wrestler of the Year
2007-08: Ashlee Phy, Mount Baker
2008-09: Chloe Grafwallner, Mount Baker
2009-10: Katie Wiebe, Mount Baker
2010-11: Raney Lepper, Mount Baker
2011-12: Kara Ebergson, Squalicum
2012-13: Aysha Schwinden, Mount Baker
2013-14: Chloe Gardner, Nooksack Valley
2014-15: Natalie Smith, Mount Baker
2015-16: Natalie Smith, Mount Baker
2016-17: Emma Bruntil, Mount Baker
All-Whatcom County Girls Wrestling first team
Wrestler
Class
School
Yr.
Maria Torrero
100
Mount Baker
So.
Advanced to the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley, before losing both matches and having her season come to a close.
Olivia Moa
105
Mount Baker
Fr.
Finished fifth at the the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley and won two of four matches before having her season come to a close.
Gabriella Mata
110
Mount Baker
Jr.
Placed sixth in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 3-3 at the state tournament ... Won her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state ... Helped Mount Baker place fourth at state.
Michelle Mata
115
Mount Baker
Jr.
Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX, going 1-2 at the state tournament ... Won her weight class at the Region I Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state ... Helped Mount Baker place fourth at state.
Julie De La Cruz
120
Meridian
Jr.
Placed fourth in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 4-2 at the state tournament ... Placed second in her weight class at the Region I Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.
Korbyn Cadle
120
Mount Baker
Sr.
Placed sixth in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Won her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state ... Helped Mount Baker place fourth at state.
Lynette Samano
125
Nooksack Valley
Jr.
Placed sixth in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 3-3 at the state tournament ... Placed second in her weight class at the Region I Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.
Sydney Cone
130
Sehome
Jr.
Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX, before losing both matches and having her season come to a close ... Placed fourth in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.
Karina Martinez
135
Lynden
Sr.
Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX, before losing both matches and having her season come to a close ... Placed third in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.
Natalie Schweigert
140
Lynden
Sr.
Finished fifth at the the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley and won two of four matches before having her season come to a close.
Kali Spady
145
Lynden
Sr.
Placed third in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 5-1 at the state tournament ... Won her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.
Becca Averys
155
Nooksack Valley
Jr.
Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX, before losing both matches and having her season come to a close ... Placed third in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.
Emily Parson
170
Nooksack Valley
Jr.
Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX and won one of three matches before having her season come to a close ... Placed third in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.
Grace Himango
190
Nooksack Valley
Jr.
Placed eighth in her weight class at Matt Classic XXIX, going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Placed third in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.
