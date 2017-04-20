High School Sports

April 20, 2017 5:00 AM

Winning two state titles is nice, but she’s nowhere near being done yet

It didn’t take Mount Baker wrestler Emma Bruntil long to start looking ahead.

In fact, she only savored her second state title a few minutes before proclaiming, “I’m really motivated to try for a third championship next. I’ve got a lot of work to do before I have a chance to do that, but it would be icing on the cake.”

Winning three state titles is a pretty exclusive company – only 12 girls wrestlers have accomplished the feat since the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association added the sport in 2007-08.

For winning her second title, this one at 135 pounds, Bruntil has been selected The Bellingham Herald’s Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Brutil was dominating in her quest for a second title, beating her four opponents at Mat Classic by pin in a combined 8 minutes, 34 seconds. She pinned Redmond’s Nadia Medvinsky in 3:12 in the title bout.

In fact, Bruntil won her three matches at the regional tournament a week earlier all by pin, with none of the three lasting until the two-minute mark.

Bruntil’s postseason run capped off a whirlwind year since she won the 130-pound title as a sophomore at Nooksack Valley a year earlier.

In between the two state crowns, she won a USA Wrestling Junior Folkstyle National Championship in March in Oklahoma City. She continued to have success on the state and national levels throughout the summer, even missing her family’s move from the Nooksack Valley School District to Mount Baker.

But she was so focused, she hardly noticed the change in scenery.

Her level of dedication and level of accomplishment even earned her the MaxPreps High School Athlete of the Month Award presented by the United States Marine Corps for the month of November.

Now, the question is, can she win a third title in three years and join that hallowed ground of girls wrestlers in the state.

All-Whatcom County Girls Wrestler of the Year

2007-08: Ashlee Phy, Mount Baker

2008-09: Chloe Grafwallner, Mount Baker

2009-10: Katie Wiebe, Mount Baker

2010-11: Raney Lepper, Mount Baker

2011-12: Kara Ebergson, Squalicum

2012-13: Aysha Schwinden, Mount Baker

2013-14: Chloe Gardner, Nooksack Valley

2014-15: Natalie Smith, Mount Baker

2015-16: Natalie Smith, Mount Baker

2016-17: Emma Bruntil, Mount Baker

All-Whatcom County Girls Wrestling first team

Wrestler

Class

School

Yr.

Maria Torrero

100

Mount Baker

So.

Advanced to the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley, before losing both matches and having her season come to a close.

Olivia Moa

105

Mount Baker

Fr.

Finished fifth at the the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley and won two of four matches before having her season come to a close.

Gabriella Mata

110

Mount Baker

Jr.

Placed sixth in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 3-3 at the state tournament ... Won her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state ... Helped Mount Baker place fourth at state.

Michelle Mata

115

Mount Baker

Jr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX, going 1-2 at the state tournament ... Won her weight class at the Region I Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state ... Helped Mount Baker place fourth at state.

Julie De La Cruz

120

Meridian

Jr.

Placed fourth in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 4-2 at the state tournament ... Placed second in her weight class at the Region I Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.

Korbyn Cadle

120

Mount Baker

Sr.

Placed sixth in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Won her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state ... Helped Mount Baker place fourth at state.

Lynette Samano

125

Nooksack Valley

Jr.

Placed sixth in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 3-3 at the state tournament ... Placed second in her weight class at the Region I Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.

Sydney Cone

130

Sehome

Jr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX, before losing both matches and having her season come to a close ... Placed fourth in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.

Karina Martinez

135

Lynden

Sr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX, before losing both matches and having her season come to a close ... Placed third in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.

Natalie Schweigert

140

Lynden

Sr.

Finished fifth at the the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley and won two of four matches before having her season come to a close.

Kali Spady

145

Lynden

Sr.

Placed third in her weight class at Mat Classic XXIX, going 5-1 at the state tournament ... Won her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.

Becca Averys

155

Nooksack Valley

Jr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX, before losing both matches and having her season come to a close ... Placed third in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.

Emily Parson

170

Nooksack Valley

Jr.

Advanced to Mat Classic XXIX and won one of three matches before having her season come to a close ... Placed third in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.

Grace Himango

190

Nooksack Valley

Jr.

Placed eighth in her weight class at Matt Classic XXIX, going 2-3 at the state tournament ... Placed third in her weight class at the Region 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley to advance to state.

