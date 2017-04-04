She stepped away to spend time with her family; eight years later she’s back

Former Lynden volleyball coach Chris Elsner has rejoined the program as its varsity coach, according to a story in the Lynden Tribune.
Elsner led the Lions from 1998 to 2008, compiling a 152-44 record and helping the team to seven state tournament appearances, when it placed second (1999), third, (2008), sixth (2007) and eighth (2006).
Elsner stepped away following the 2008 season to spend more time with her young children, though she did serve as a volleyball and track coach in middle school the past three years.
She will take over for Julie Clift, who coached the program the past four years, compiling a 27-40 record and advancing to the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament twice. Last year the Lions finished 6-11 and went 1-2 in the bi-district tournament.
