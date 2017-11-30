College Sports

She did something tonight only four others in WWU volleyball history have

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

November 30, 2017 10:01 PM

The Western Washington University volleyball team extended its winning streak to 19 games with a 3-1 win over Alaska Anchorage Thursday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Championships West Regional.

The No. 2-seed Vikings were led by Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year Abby Phelps who recorded a career-high 28 kills, fourth-best in WWU history. Western improved to 26-3 overall with the 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory.

With the win, the GNAC champion Vikings move on to the semifinal round of the West Regional and will face No. 3-seed Northwest Nazarene in a rematch of the top two teams in the GNAC from the regular season. NNU beat Central Washington 3-2 in the first quarterfinal match.

