Heavy rains mean heightened risk of flooding, landslides

The never-ending rain could bring more than griping this week – flooding rivers and landslides are also possible.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Wednesday morning in Pierce, King and Mason counties and warned that moderate to heavy rains could cause minor flooding on some rivers.
The White River near R Street appears most at risk.
Early Tuesday, it was flowing at 4,845 cubic feet per second. Flood flow at that area of the river is 5,500 cfs. It is expected to crest at 11 a.m. Thursday with 6,642 cfs.
Areas most likely to be impacted are upstream of the A Street Bridge in Auburn and in Pacific near Government Canal and Butte Avenue.
The Skokomish River may also see minor flooding Wednesday.
The Olympics and Cascades are forecast to get 1 to 2 inches of rain Tuesday and another 2 to 3 ½ inches Wednesday and Thursday.
“This amount of rain could drive the more flood-prone rivers in the watch area above flood stage,” the Weather Service said.
Rain remains in the forecast through the week, though Sunday and Monday look to be drier.
Yes, it's wet out there, but Seattle just had its warmest night in 115 days with an overnight low of 48. Spring is that you? #wawx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 14, 2017
