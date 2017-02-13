Vancouver oil terminal seeks support from Tri-Cities

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:01 Zoey Talbert's Make-A-Wish party

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham