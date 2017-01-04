Three die in Pierce County and hospitals swell as state enters flu epidemic

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:28 Volunteer driver transports love and care

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

1:08 Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly