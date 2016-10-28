New Clinton emails were discovered during Weiner sexting investigation, reports say

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed Pause

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

2:42 Winthrop Coliseum custodian's funeral at Rock Hill arena

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree