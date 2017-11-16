Oveta Hunter, center, an elementary school teacher from Seattle, cheers and holds a sign during a rally Jan. 16, 2017 in support of education funding at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington State Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that while lawmakers have made progress, they are not on track to meet a court-imposed deadline to fully fund basic education, and will remain in contempt of court.
Politics & Government

McCleary 101: What you need to know about Washington’s landmark school-funding case

By Neal Morton

The Seattle Times

November 16, 2017 09:11 AM

For those who haven’t been following the landmark McCleary school-funding case closely (and for those who wonder what’s next), here are the basics:

What is this case about?

In 2012, the Washington Supreme Court ruled the state wasn’t spending enough money to cover the costs of a basic education for public-school students in this state. The justices ordered the Legislature to fix that by lawmakers’ self-imposed deadline of Sept. 1, 2018.

What’s a basic education?

In its most recent ruling, the justices define it as “the basic knowledge and skills needed to compete in today’s economy and meaningfully participate in this state’s democracy.”

What happened Wednesday?

During their last legislative session, lawmakers passed a four-year budget designed to comply with the court’s 2012 order. The Wednesday ruling was the justices’ response – and they said lawmakers fell short, not in the amount of money that lawmakers are planning to eventually channel to public schools, but because they weren’t planning to make the September 2018 deadline.

What have lawmakers done so far?

Lawmakers have spent billions of dollars to lower class sizes, offer full-day kindergarten, provide school-bus services and cover the costs of school supplies. The state’s new budget also includes money to cover the full cost of teacher and other school staff salaries (which local districts have been helping cover) – but that funding doesn’t fully kick in until the 2019-20 school year.

What’s left to do?

The Supreme Court said the state’s plan, if in place by Sept. 1, 2018, would be good. The justices’ only problem appeared to be timing. In a hearing last month, the state estimated it’s $1 billion short of full funding for teacher salaries for the 2018-19 school year. The court now wants lawmakers to get that funding in place by the September 2018 deadline, a year earlier than lawmakers had planned.

What if lawmakers do nothing?

If the Legislature doesn’t enact a final fix by the end of its session next year, the justices warned they will immediately consider “additional remedial measures” on top of a $100,000 per day fine they placed on the state in 2015. They did not say what other sanctions might be on the table.

