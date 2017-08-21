Trump aides plot big immigration deal — that breaks a campaign promise

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Ferndale eclipse crowd watches moon take bite out of sun Pause 1:58 ECLIPSE 2017: The view from SC State Museum in Columbia 0:13 Traffic backs up in Oregon as eclipse viewers head home. 1:29 'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 0:45 Eclipse trivia: How much do you really know? 1:02 SC State House crowds cheer solar eclipse 0:49 Watching the eclipse in Charlotte 0:51 Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you may be too embarrassed to ask 1:55 Eclipse viewers arrive in St. Joseph Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email If you’re an immigrant who was unlawfully brought to America as a child, you might be one of the more than 600,000 young adults registered under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has flip-flopped on whether he will undo the executive action that then-President Obama used to create the program, but now Texas has threatened to sue if Trump doesn’t undo the action. What’s the future look like for DACA? McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

If you’re an immigrant who was unlawfully brought to America as a child, you might be one of the more than 600,000 young adults registered under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has flip-flopped on whether he will undo the executive action that then-President Obama used to create the program, but now Texas has threatened to sue if Trump doesn’t undo the action. What’s the future look like for DACA? McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains. Natalie Fertig McClatchy