Medicaid cuts in GOP health bill could reduce services for elderly and disabled

0:10 Video shows Donald Trump, Jr. helping to push woman's broken-down car Pause

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

1:07 Bellingham ready for first day of Spring

2:31 Bellingham manufacturer shows how easy it is to use a patented rope-rescue device

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge