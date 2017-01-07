Who is Monica Crowley, conservative pundit, Trump appointee and alleged plagiarist?

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair