Federal lawyer urges colleagues to resist ‘indefensible’ Trump policies

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms Pause

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners