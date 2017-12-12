Terry Ray Rouse makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 5, 2016 in Bellingham.
Ferndale chiropractor who touched patients without consent has license suspended

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

December 12, 2017 04:07 PM

A Ferndale chiropractor sentenced for sexually touching two patients without their consent has had his chiropractic license suspended for at least five years, the Washington State Department of Health said.

Terry Ray Rouse, 57, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in September to two months of house arrest for third-degree assault. Rouse’s charges were reduced from three counts of indecent liberties by a health care provider, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

Rouse does not have to register on any offender list, but his criminal sentencing states that Rouse cannot seek or accept employment as a chiropractor for the next five years.

In August 2016, the state Health Department suspended Rouse’s chiropractic license, which he’s held since 1992. In its investigation, the Health Department accused Rouse of sexually touching three patients without their consent, while the Superior Court case only referred to two patients.

In late November of this year, the Health Department suspended Rouse’s license for at least five years, health department records state. Prior to reinstating his license, Rouse has to take and pass a professional problem based ethics course and complete the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners ethics and boundaries assessment, or he can undergo a complete psycho-sexual evaluation by a psychiatrist or mental health specialist that is pre-approved by the health department, according to health department records.

If Rouse petitions for the reinstatement of his license and it’s granted, his license will still be on probation for at least three years and the health department could place conditions, such as a female chaperone or continuing education, on his license that he must follow if it sees fit, the records state.

Rouse owned Rouse Chiropractic Clinic at 2068 Vista Drive.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

