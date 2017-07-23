Colorado father accused in son’s death set to appear in Whatcom County Superior Court

Mark Allen Redwine, the Colorado man arrested in Bellingham Friday night in connection with the murder of his 13-year-old son Dylan Redwine in November 2012, will appear in Whatcom County Superior Court at 3 p.m. Monday, according to jail officials.
Redwine, 55, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail early Saturday on warrants issued by the Sixth Judicial District in Durango, Colo., for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
“He’s a long-haul trucker and he had a delivery to make there (when he was arrested),” Megan Graham, public affairs officer for La Plata County, Colo., said in a brief phone interview Sunday afternoon.
Graham said La Plata County Sheriff’s officials communicated the possible direction Redwine was taking with the Bellingham Police Department as well as the Washington State Patrol.
“Because we understood his (Redwine’s) general plan but we didn’t know specifically, so as soon as we knew it was going to be Bellingham, then your Bellingham Police Department was able to take Mr. Redwine into custody without incident,” Graham said.
Bellingham Police Sgt. Mike Scanlon said officers pulled over Redwine’s truck at about 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Orchard Drive, near Bellingham Cold Storage.
“He was taken into custody without incident,” Scanlon said Sunday. “It’s my understanding that La Plata County deputies were en route, actually I spoke to some that were en route, to speak to him. They have not since checked in but that doesn’t mean they have not come and gone.”
Scanlon said Redwine had a companion in the truck, a driver trainee, who was not involved in the case and was released. The truck was not impounded and was released to the company that owns it.
Graham’s unsure what will take place in court Monday, but “that would be his first appearance, in my understanding.”
“I don’t have the details on how it’s going to unroll procedurally after that,” she said. “The goal is, from our end, from our district attorney’s and sheriff’s perspective, the goal is to get Mr. Redwine back to La Plata County as quickly and as expeditiously as we can.”
Redwine will be advised of his charges in a La Plata County court following his extradition from Whatcom County, Graham said. He has denied involvement in his son’s death.
Authorities named Redwine a “person of interest” in the case in August 2015.
“I understand how difficult a case like this is to prosecute, to come with all the evidence and make sure everything sticks Elaine Hall, Dylan’s mother, told the Colorado Springs Gazette. “It’s something we’ve been waiting for, to get justice for Dylan. It’s never easy when any of this starts unfolding because we know an arrest will not bring Dylan back.”
Redwine and Hall leveled accusations at each other during appearances on the “Dr. Phil” TV show in 2013 as the case drew national attention, the Denver Post reported. TV host Nancy Grace also did a show on Dylan’s disappearance.
La Plata County authorities said Dylan disappeared in November 2012 while staying at Redwine’s house in Vallecito, Colo. on a court-ordered visitation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Dylan was living with his mother in Colorado Springs at the time. Redwine and Hall had gone through a contentious divorce and custody battle.
“Mark Redwine and Dylan Redwine had argued and fought on their previous visit, they had not been getting along leading up to the court-ordered visit, and several witnesses stated that Dylan Redwine did not want to visit Mark Redwine,” according to the grand jury indictment.
Court papers say text messages indicated Dylan had asked to stay with a friend instead during the visit, “and made plans to meet with friends the next morning in nearby Bayfield.”
That was the last time he was seen alive – his last phone activity was at 9:37 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2012, according to the indictment. The boy was reported missing by his mother the following day.
In June 2013, searchers found some of Dylan’s remains some 8 miles up Middle Mountain Road, near Redwine’s home. The location is about a mile past a gate that closes seasonally around Nov. 30 each year, and about 100 yards from the road directly off an ATV trail.
“Mark Redwine had an ATV in his garage and was very familiar with Middle Mountain Road,” the indictment noted.
According to the charges, investigators found Dylan’s blood “in multiple locations,” in Redwine’s living room. In August 2013, a police dog trained to detect the traces of human remains “indicated the presence of a cadaver scent in various locations in the home, including the living room and washing machine,” and on Redwine’s clothes, the ones he allegedly told authorities he was wearing the night of Nov. 18-19, 2012.
The dog also alerted to the presence of a cadaver scent in Redwine’s pickup.
Further, the indictment alleges Redwine had an “odd conversation” with his half brother in June 2013 – Redwine mentioned “blunt force trauma” several times and “how investigators would have to find the rest of the body, including the skull,” before a determination of the cause of death could be made.
Dylan’s skull was found by hikers in November 2015, about 1- 1/2 miles from where some of his remains were found.
A wildlife officer with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Division told investigators “no animal known to the area would transport a body up the mountain from Mr. Redwine’s residence to the first recovery site,” and “no animal known to the area would transport the skull an additional 1.5 miles through the terrain to where the skull was found,” according to the indictment.
Forensic anthropologists said the skull had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma at two locations, the indictment said.
Authorities said the skull had “two small markings consistent with tool marks from a knife, not caused by an animal or natural cause.”
