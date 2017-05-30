Ferndale Police say Christopher Gregory Koop killed his father William Herman Koop Jr., hid the body in the garage of his father's home and started to dig a grave in the backyard. Christopher Koop was arrested early Wednesday morning, April 26, after a family member reported William Koop missing.
Bellingham Police released videos they gathered as part of their investigation into the police shooting of Manuel Gonzalez, who they say stabbed a man in the neck and eventually was shot when confronted by an officer in downtown Bellingham on Sunday, March 12.
Bellingham Police released this video from Officer Jeremiah Leland's body camera during the confrontation and shooting of Manuel Gonzalez, who they say stabbed a man in the neck in downtown Bellingham on Sunday, March 12.
Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley reads a statement and take questions at a news conference Sunday night, March 12, about a deadly officer-involved shooting at Railroad Avenue and Magnolia Street in downtown Bellingham.
Sheaen Emmette Smith, appears in Whatcom Superior Court, Monday, March 6, 2017. Smith is accused of second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his mother Aurora E. Buol-Smith, 57, Sunday afternoon in Bellingham.
Convicted serial robber Dennis Ridley appears in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017 He was sentenced to ten years in prison for five robberies in Whatcom and Skagit counties.
A security camera captured a clerk fighting off an attempted robbery at Lafeen's Donuts in Burlington on Nov. 30, 2014. Dennis Jeffery Ridley, 65, admitted guilt Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, to the robbery.