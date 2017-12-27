Pair who died in Cape Horn shooting identified

The Skagit County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who died from gunshot wounds Dec. 18 in a murder-suicide in Cape Horn, east of Concrete.
Allen L. Vike Jr., 36, and Michelle Stauffer, 36, were found dead at their home in the 41000 block of Cape Horn Drive when Skagit County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunshots about 8:30 p.m.
The two were involved in a domestic relationship, said Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Tom Molitor.
Investigators believe Vike shot Stauffer inside the home before shooting himself in the driveway.
According to the Coroner’s Office, Stauffer died from multiple gunshot wounds, and Vike died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The coroner has ruled Stauffer’s death a homicide and Vike’s death a suicide.
Four children who lived at the home were not injured, Molitor said.
