How many applied for the vacant Whatcom County Council seat? 10? 20? Keep going

The County Council has a long list of candidates to pick from to fill the remainder of Todd Donovan’s soon-to-be vacant seat on the council.
A total of 29 Whatcom County voters had applied by the deadline on Wednesday.
This election cycle was the first to have new Whatcom County Council districts, which voters approved in 2016, and Donovan was elected to the new District 2 seat in November.
To serve in his new post, Donovan is resigning from his current position, effective Jan. 8.
Hopefuls for the at-large, position B seat included political candidates and former elected officials.
The applicants were:
▪ Blaine resident Carolyn Anderson, who has a background in real estate, finance and administration.
▪ Michael Ashby, Sudden Valley resident and police chief for Nooksack Tribal Police.
▪ Lummi Reservation resident Timothy Ballew II, a commercial fisherman and former chairman for Lummi Nation.
▪ Bellingham resident Ellen Barnes, a former tax preparer and current student at Western Washington University majoring in environmental policy.
▪ Richard Berglund, a Bellingham resident and retired auctioneer and business owner.
▪ Lummi Island resident Rhayma Blake, office administrator for Lummi Island Congregational Church and member of the Lummi Island Ferry Advisory Committee with a background in product management.
▪ Bellingham resident Eric Bostrom, a pastor who lost his bid for the Bellingham City Council in November.
▪ Robert “Bobby” Burr, Bellingham resident and retired vice president in charge of research and development for Prudential Insurance.
▪ Bellingham resident Eileen Coughlin, retired senior vice president and vice president for enrollment and student services at Western Washington University.
▪ Lummi Island resident Patricia Dunn, senior financial executive with more than 20 years government experience.
▪ George Porter Edwards III, a Bellingham-area resident and retired chef.
▪ Bellingham resident Jasmine Fast, member of the Greenways Advisory Committee, home school instructor and social network administrator.
▪ Bellingham resident Seth Fleetwood, an attorney, former Bellingham City Council member and former member of the County Council.
▪ Carol Frazey, Bellingham resident and president of Fit School Inc.
▪ Bellingham resident Victor Gotelaere, advertising sales representative and special event promoter.
▪ Keegan Kenfield, Bellingham resident and former banker who started a business in which he works with vendors and affiliates that serve banks and credit unions.
▪ Lynden resident Kathy Kershner, a self-employed business owner and former County Council member.
▪ Bellingham resident John Kole, the retired owner of John Kole Vehicle Repair and previous candidate for Bellingham City Council and Public Utility District No. 1.
▪ Cliff Langley, Bellingham-area resident and retired Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy.
▪ Mason Luvera, Bellingham resident and communications director for Downtown Bellingham Partnership.
▪ Robert Lynch, Ferndale resident and retired publishing executive.
▪ Natalie McClendon, Bellingham-area resident and business manager who is completing a four-year term on the Whatcom County Planning Commission.
▪ Jim Moren, Bellingham resident and part-time family physician with Unity Care NW.
▪ Nicholas Moss, Bellingham resident and executive chef/restaurant manager for Restaurant 9 at North Bellingham Golf Course.
▪ Blaine resident Alicia Rule, social worker who was newly elected to the Blaine City Council.
▪ Stan Snapp, retired Bellingham Fire Department division chief and former Bellingham City Council member.
▪ Aaron Thomas, Lummi Reservation resident and former candidate for Lummi Indian Business Council, the tribe’s governing body. He works at Horizon Middle School, providing Native American student support.
▪ Bellingham resident Jared Jones Valentine, owner of the Barber Shack and former case manager for Seattle Housing Authority.
▪ Emily Weaver, a Bellingham resident, business owner and former County Council member.
The County Council will appoint Donovan’s replacement for the at-large seat on Jan. 9.
The term will last until the November 2018 General Election results have been certified.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
