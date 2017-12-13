Kayakers paddle out to the fish pens in Rich Passage at Bainbridge Island, Wash., Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. A group called Our Sound, Our Salmon protested at the net pens off southern Bainbridge in Rich passage.
Kayakers paddle out to the fish pens in Rich Passage at Bainbridge Island, Wash., Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. A group called Our Sound, Our Salmon protested at the net pens off southern Bainbridge in Rich passage. Larry Steagall Kitsap Sun
Kayakers paddle out to the fish pens in Rich Passage at Bainbridge Island, Wash., Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. A group called Our Sound, Our Salmon protested at the net pens off southern Bainbridge in Rich passage. Larry Steagall Kitsap Sun

Local

Cooke Aquaculture hit with fine for water quality violations at fish farm

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

December 13, 2017 01:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Cooke Aquaculture is being penalized for something other than accidentally releasing Atlantic farm salmon into the Puget Sound region.

The company was fined $8,000 for violating state law over water quality issues, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Ecology. The penalties involve violations that took place at Cooke’s Bainbridge Island net pen facility dating back to August 2016. Violations include putting polluting matter into state waters, changing boat engine oil over the waters and allowing wastewater from pressure washing into the Puget Sound.

The fines are unrelated to the net pen collapse near Cypress Island more than three months ago. The state is currently investigating that incident for which Ecology may issue separate penalties, according to the news release.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case

    With the arrest in the 28-year-old murder of Amanda “Mandy” Theresa Stavik case, we looked in the files for images from the 1989 case. Stavik was 18 when she disappeared Nov. 24, 1989, after going jogging with the family dog near her mother’s home near Acme in Whatcom County, Washington.

A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case

A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case 0:41

A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case
After 28 years, the Whatcom County Sheriff announces an arrest for Mandy Stavik's murder 10:23

After 28 years, the Whatcom County Sheriff announces an arrest for Mandy Stavik's murder
12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Raven the cat 1:08

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Raven the cat

View More Video