He was a mentor, molested a boy, and got 60 days jail

Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher

Sgt. Claudia Murphy, who supervises the Bellingham Police Department’s Family Crimes Unit, offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher. She advises residents to call 911 right away, and to get a good description of the suspect and where he’s headed. She also advises residents to keep their windows locked and drapes closed.