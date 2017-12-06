Tuesday was a busy day to pour concrete for a big Fairhaven residential project

A residential project in Fairhaven took a step toward completion after a long day of pouring concrete.
About 700 yards of concrete was poured on Tuesday for the parking garage deck of the Fairhaven Harbor Luxury Apartments project in the 800 block of Harris Avenue. The work was being done by Summit Construction of Bellingham with concrete from Cowden Gravel and Ready Mix.
At one point 10 trucks were lined up in the morning, ready to pour, said David Ebenal, developer and owner of Fairhaven Harbor. Another 300 yards of concrete is scheduled to be poured on Thursday.
Fairhaven Harbor will have a 60 apartments with a variety of amenities, including a dog spa, retail spaces, large rooftop deck, barbecue, parking garage, exercise rooms and lounges. The apartment mix is nine studio units, 27 one-bedrooms, 20 two-bedrooms and four penthouses.
The apartments are the second phase of the Fairhaven Harbor project and are expected to be available next summer. Information can be found at FairhavenHarbor.com or by calling 360-738-4874.
