Whatcom County beaches now safe for recreational shellfishing

Recreational shellfish harvesting in southern Whatcom County is safe once again because biotoxin levels have dropped, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.
With that announcement, all Whatcom County beaches have been reopened to harvesting.
The ban had been in place for molluscan shellfish including clams, mussels, oysters and scallops.
Shellfish in stores and restaurants are tested for marine toxins before going to market and are safe to eat.
People should check for current biotoxin and pollution closures online at doh.wa.gov/ehp/sf/biotoxin.htm, or call the Biotoxin Hotline at 800-562-5632 before harvesting shellfish in the state.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
