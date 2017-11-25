More housing is planned for north Bellingham

A 31-unit townhouse project is being proposed just south of Walmart.
The application indicates the project is at 4322 Tull Road and involves eight buildings.
The townhouses will have 15 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units, and include a private driveway with 61 parking stalls.
Public comment is being accepted on the project until Dec. 4. Comments can be sent by email to Bellingham Planner Ryan Nelson at rnelson@cob.org.
To request information on the project, call 360-778-8368.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
