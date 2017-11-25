Comments from the public is being accepted regarding a proposed 31-unit townhouse project near Walmart.
Comments from the public is being accepted regarding a proposed 31-unit townhouse project near Walmart. File McClatchy
Comments from the public is being accepted regarding a proposed 31-unit townhouse project near Walmart. File McClatchy

Local

More housing is planned for north Bellingham

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

November 25, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

BELLINGHAM

A 31-unit townhouse project is being proposed just south of Walmart.

The application indicates the project is at 4322 Tull Road and involves eight buildings.

The townhouses will have 15 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units, and include a private driveway with 61 parking stalls.

Public comment is being accepted on the project until Dec. 4. Comments can be sent by email to Bellingham Planner Ryan Nelson at rnelson@cob.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To request information on the project, call 360-778-8368.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area

    Flood water from the Nooksack River covers various locations around Ferndale on Friday, Nov. 24.

See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area

See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area 1:20

See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area

Pass the stuffing, fill the sandbags 0:54

Pass the stuffing, fill the sandbags
Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 1:17

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead

View More Video