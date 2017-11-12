You should watch this TV show if you always wanted a beachfront property in Whatcom

Beachfront properties in Whatcom County will be getting some worldwide television exposure later this month.
An upcoming episode of “Beach Hunters” on HGTV is expected to show a variety of areas in Whatcom County as well as beachfront homes in the Blaine area and on the coast west of Ferndale.
According to HGTV’s website, the episode is scheduled to run at 10 p.m. on Nov. 19 and again at 1 a.m. on Nov. 20.
The episode will feature real estate agent Paulina Antczak showing homes to Sara Holliday, her partner Les Meeks and daughter Lauren Swindlehurst.
Antczak, who works for Brandon Nelson Partners Realtors, said she was thrilled with the idea when she was contacted by the production crew. Filming took place last summer.
Crews put together more than 96 hours of footage that will be narrowed down to a 30-minute show. It involved a lot of work, but it was still an amazing experience, Antczak said.
“It was five days, but I could do that all the time,” Antczak said.
Antczak and Holliday found the television crew fun and easy-going. That was probably a good thing, because they were hanging around up to 16 hours a day, asking people to walk into a kitchen 10 different times, or say the same thing with different facial reactions.
“They were so nice about it,” said Holliday, who is the general manager at the Home2Suites by Hilton on Northwest Avenue. “You underestimate the amount of work that goes into a casual scene.”
Holliday also underestimated just how much equipment is involved. A typical scene in the show is shot in a car, where casual discussions take place while driving to a house – what television viewers don’t see is all the equipment, including the Go-Pro cameras all across the front of the dashboard.
“That made it very hard to have a casual conversation,” Holliday said with a laugh.
Antczak, Holliday, and other people involved in the episode signed confidentiality agreements and were not allowed to talk about it until about two weeks ago. That made it difficult, since neighbors probably saw TV crews in the houses.
“I think people were mostly shocked when I told them,” Holliday said.
They also have no idea what footage made the cut for the episode. Participants had a microphone on them for much of the shoot. The first time they will see the show is when it airs on Nov. 19, so they plan on having a party with friends and family.
“I think it will show this area in a beautiful light,” Holliday said.
Dave Gallagher
