Lummi woman wounded in Las Vegas shooting is welcomed home

By Jim Donaldson

jdonaldson@bhamherald.com

October 26, 2017 9:06 AM

Melinda Brockie, wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting earlier this month, came home to Lummi Reservation on Tuesday and was honored with a parade.

Brockie, her husband Travis, and other family members got a police escort from just outside Bellingham International Airport to a welcoming at tribal headquarters, then to their Kwina Road home.

Melinda Brockie was shot through the jaw during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival near the Mandalay Bay resort on Oct. 1. An off-duty paramedic who also attended the concert came to her aid, and doctors inserted a metal plate to help rebuild her right jaw. Her family expects a long recovery.

The worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history killed 59 people and injured more than 500.

Travis Brockie, a member of the Lummi Indian Business Council, also attended the concert but was not injured.

Melinda Brockie graduated from Western Washington University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in human services, worked as a state social worker, and is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at the University of Washington.

A GoFundMe account set up to help pay for family expenses has raised more than $23,000 as of Thursday.

Several groups are holding a fundraiser for Brockie and the family of Carrie Parsons, a Seattle woman who was killed in the shooting, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sound in Motion Dance Studio in Lynnwood.

