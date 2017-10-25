File McClatchy
State suspends license of Bellingham pharmacy assistant for voyeurism

By Kie Relyea

krelyea@bhamherald.com

October 25, 2017 5:56 PM

The state has suspended the license of a Bellingham pharmacy assistant convicted of voyeurism in 2016.

Marc A. Woodyard’s credentials have been suspended for at least six years, the Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Woodyard pleaded guilty to voyeurism on Jan. 28, 2016. He admitted to hanging from a roof outside his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window on Humboldt Street and watching as she undressed on Feb. 17, 2015. Woodyard was holding a cellphone and fled when she saw him, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

Before Woodyard can request reinstatement of his pharmacy assistant license in Washington state, he must undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation by a psychiatrist or mental health specialist, the Health Department said.

Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea

