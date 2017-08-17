Shellfish harvesting is back on in Whatcom County

Whatcom County public beaches are once again open to shellfish harvesting.
The Whatcom County Health Department said in a news release that biotoxin levels have dropped to a point that residents can now harvest molluscan shellfish, which includes clams, mussels, oysters and scallops.
Biotoxin levels can change quickly, so the department urges shellfish harvesters to check before digging anywhere on Washington’s beaches. Harvesters can check the state Department of Health’s website or call the biotoxin hotline at 800-562-5632.
