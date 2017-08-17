View of beach at Portage Bay off Lummi Shore Drive Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017. Whatcom County beaches are now open for shellfish harvesting as biotoxin levels have recently dropped.
View of beach at Portage Bay off Lummi Shore Drive Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017. Whatcom County beaches are now open for shellfish harvesting as biotoxin levels have recently dropped. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
View of beach at Portage Bay off Lummi Shore Drive Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017. Whatcom County beaches are now open for shellfish harvesting as biotoxin levels have recently dropped. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

Shellfish harvesting is back on in Whatcom County

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

August 17, 2017 5:01 PM

Whatcom County public beaches are once again open to shellfish harvesting.

The Whatcom County Health Department said in a news release that biotoxin levels have dropped to a point that residents can now harvest molluscan shellfish, which includes clams, mussels, oysters and scallops.

Biotoxin levels can change quickly, so the department urges shellfish harvesters to check before digging anywhere on Washington’s beaches. Harvesters can check the state Department of Health’s website or call the biotoxin hotline at 800-562-5632.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  