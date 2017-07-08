A slab of meat to go... Bellingham butcher shop will soon have drive-through window

A Bellingham butcher shop will soon have a convenience that’s popular for coffee shops and fast food joints: a drive-through window.
Carne Butcher Shop is moving into a former coffee shop at the corner of Broadway and Elm Street, near Elizabeth Park. Owners Shaun Almassy and Chad Johnson hope to be in the new space sometime in August. The last day of operation at its current spot on 902 N. State St. is July 29.
Almassy said he’s not sure how the drive-through window will be received by Carne’s customers, but thinks it is a convenient alternative. They want it to be used by customers who have straightforward orders that don’t require custom work.
“I have two kids and hate getting them out of car seats while running errands, so I would be the first to use it,” Almassy said. “But I’m hoping for a good split of people using that and coming in.”
The new space is a little bit bigger, so it will give the owners a chance to offer something that’s often requested by customers – local seafood. Carne will continue to offer meat products from the Pacific Northwest, with no added hormones or antibiotics.
Almassy and Johnson are also pondering the idea of serving lunch items, but they still need to work with the health department to see if it would work in that space.
The new location offers other advantages, including a dedicated parking area and much better visibility.
Updates on the move can be found on the company’s Facebook page.
NEW U-PICK FARM OPENS FOR BLUEBERRIES
Jim Stanton and his son, Mike, have opened a no-spray blueberry farm for people who want to do some u-picking.
Nooksack Blueberries is at 102 S. Pass Road in Nooksack. Two varieties of blueberries are now available – other varieties should be available September. The fields are currently no-spray with plans to eventually be an organic farm.
Jim Stanton has a background in sales. He recently moved to the area and wanted to get back working a blueberry farm, something he did for 11 years in the 1960s and 1970s.
The farm is open every day during the summer from morning into the evening. For details, visit the farm’s Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
A state liquor license application was submitted for a bar to go into 1147 11th St. in Fairhaven. The proposed name is Swim Club Bar & Cafe and the applicants are Thomas Pawlicki and Laura Swift. ... A Bellingham building permit application was submitted for some remodeling work at 109 Grand Ave., in the former Michael’s Books building. ... A sign permit was submitted for a new business going into 4151 Meridian St., Suite 119. The new business is called Health Massage Spa. ... A new Christian store is arriving in Lynden. Connections Christian Store is planning to open some time in August at 1730 Front St., according to its Facebook page. It is opening near where national retailer Family Christian Store was before it closed earlier this year. ... The founder of Johnny’s Donuts in Bellingham is back selling sweets, but this time it’s ice cream. John Koons is now operating the Johnny’s Ice Cream food truck at the Johnny’s Donuts parking lot at 2201 Cornwall Ave. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday through Sunday this summer. Koons sold the doughnut business in 2015.
