Clams and other shellfish should not be collected by recreational harvesters from Sandy Point north to the Canadian border because of high levels of a biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.
Clams and other shellfish should not be collected by recreational harvesters from Sandy Point north to the Canadian border because of high levels of a biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning. Staff The Bellingham Herald file
Clams and other shellfish should not be collected by recreational harvesters from Sandy Point north to the Canadian border because of high levels of a biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Local

June 07, 2017 11:15 AM

Forget about clamming and other recreational harvesting here until it’s safe again

By Kie Relyea

krelyea@bhamherald.com

The state Department of Health has closed beaches in northern Whatcom County to recreational shellfish harvesting because of unsafe levels of the biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning on beaches in Birch Bay and Drayton Harbor.

The ban affects beaches from Sandy Point north to the Canadian border, including Point Roberts.

Molluscan shellfish such as clams, mussels, oysters and scallops shouldn’t be harvested until further notice. Mussels usually contain the highest concentration of toxin, health officials said.

Crab meat isn’t affected, but “crab butter” and crab entrails can harbor the biotoxin, which is not destroyed by cooking or freezing.

Shellfish in stores and restaurants are tested for marine toxins before going to market and are safe to eat.

Paralytic shellfish poisoning can be life-threatening.

Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home

Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home 0:23

Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home
Victim speaks at Bellingham rapist's sentencing 2:46

Victim speaks at Bellingham rapist's sentencing

Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue 1:39

Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos