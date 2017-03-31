EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale
EPA officials are conducting an emergency cleanup of the TreOil Industries site on Aldergrove Road near Ferndale, Wash. The site is no longer in use but was used to process tall oil and biodiesel, and contains up to 30,000 gallons of tall oil and other chemicals left behind in tanks and barrels.
Philip A. Dwyerpdwyer@bhamherald.com
